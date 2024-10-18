DGCA imposes penalty on Akasa Air for training lapses

<p>New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for certain lapses in training of crew, according to sources.</p>.<p>"We acknowledge receipt of an order by the DGCA dated 17 October 2024. We are working closely with the regulator on this matter," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.</p>.DGCA removes SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance regime.<p>The sources said the penalty has been imposed for certain training lapses.</p>.<p>"For us at Akasa Air, safety is of the utmost importance, and we are committed to pursuing the highest global standards of safety," the statement said.</p>