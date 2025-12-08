Thai army says air strikes launched along disputed border area with Cambodia

<p>Thailand has launched air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said on Monday, after both countries had accused the other of breaching a ceasefire agreement. </p>.Bengaluru couple evades Customs, airport security, smuggles hydroponic ganja worth Rs 18.6 cr from Thailand.<p>At least one Thai soldier has been killed and seven others wounded as clashes with Cambodian forces, which have expanded to several new locations with increased their deployment of troops and weapons, a Thai military spokesperson.</p>