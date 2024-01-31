Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks Ltd's net profit dips 18.2% in Q3

JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said, "Sustained delivery growth, highest ticket in nine quarters without a price increase in the last six quarters, adept cost optimisation making way for investments behind category development, and the accelerated expansion of Popeyes as an additional growth driver were the distinctive highlights from our quarter."

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks settled at Rs 519.60 on the BSE on Wednesday, up 1.82 per cent.