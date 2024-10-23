Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Dozee Shravan enables remote monitoring of health

Dozee’s AI-powered, contactless remote health monitoring technology is designed for seamless use by the elderly. The health data is securely shared with both families and healthcare providers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 16:23 IST
Business Newshealth

Follow us on :

Follow Us