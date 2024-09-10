Entrepreneur who survived polio and ran roadside stall becomes Malaysia's newest billionaire

A 60-year-old entrepreneur who is a polio survivor has become Malaysia's newest billionaire. Lee Thiam Wah started running a roadside snack stall while he was polio-stricken and now his company's initial public offering (IPO) has become the largest in Malaysia in seven years.

As per a report by Fortune, Lee Thiam Wah is the owner of 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's dominant market chain.

Wah's retail runs around 2,600 convenience stores across the country.