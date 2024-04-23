Everest says its spices are safe after regulators' warnings

Hyderabad: Indian manufacturer Everest Food Products said on Tuesday its spices were safe for consumption after Singapore authorities asked an importer to recall a product for inspection, following a sales ban in Hong Kong, which warned of a cancer risk.

Everest's spice mixes are exported to countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, but Indian food authorities ordered quality checks on Monday following regulatory action in Hong Kong and Singapore.

"Exports are cleared only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India," company director Rajiv Shah said in a statement, adding its products were safe and ruling out need for concern.

Singapore had held only one of 60 Everest products for examination, he said.