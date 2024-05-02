Explained | Uber's fake fare screens: How to protect yourself from being scammed? All you need to know

In a recent advisory issued by Uber India, the cab aggregator has warned its users against an ongoing scam where drivers are presenting fake fares to their customers to extract excess money.
What is the scam all about?
Uber has been getting complaints of late where it has been discovered that at the end of the trip, some drivers are showing the passengers a fake screen displaying an amount that is different from what the ride actually cost. This is being done with an intention of extorting more money from the customers.
"A fake screen is a duplicated screen that looks very similar to the actual Uber app created with the aim of extorting excess fare from riders," Uber's statement read.
What can you do to protect yourself from the scam?
In order to steer clear from becoming a victim of any sort of a scam, Uber recommends the following steps:
Match details of the vehicle with what is shown on your app.
Upon sharing the OTP with the driver, make sure you get a 'Trip Verified' pop up.
Ensure the driver ends the trip upon reaching your desired destination.
Pay the driver the amount that is displayed on your app or the pop-up push notification.
Here is what you can do in case you suspect scam
If the driver is showing you an amount that is higher than the fare that was shown on your phone, ask the driver to refresh their app. Meanwhile, refresh your app as well to cross check your ‘Amount to pay’ pop-up.
In case you end up paying extra money to the driver owing to their repeated requests or for any other reason, ensure you have all the relevant documents like your payment proof and the snapshots of the screen fare.
Report the driver in the Help section.
(Published 02 May 2024, 07:10 IST)