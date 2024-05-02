Explained | Uber's fake fare screens: How to protect yourself from being scammed? All you need to know

In a recent advisory issued by Uber India, the cab aggregator has warned its users against an ongoing scam where drivers are presenting fake fares to their customers to extract excess money.

What is the scam all about?

Uber has been getting complaints of late where it has been discovered that at the end of the trip, some drivers are showing the passengers a fake screen displaying an amount that is different from what the ride actually cost. This is being done with an intention of extorting more money from the customers.

"A fake screen is a duplicated screen that looks very similar to the actual Uber app created with the aim of extorting excess fare from riders," Uber's statement read.