Explained | What happens now that US TikTok bill has been passed

Once the bill is signed into law, TikTok is expected to sue to stop it. TikTok's lawyers are also expected to ask the court for a preliminary injunction.

TikTok would want an injunction barring enforcement of the law to allow its full case challenging the constitutionality of the law to move ahead. It is unlikely that the court proceeding would be complete by year-end.

Last year TikTok took similar legal actions to stop a ban on the app in the state of Montana, where a preliminary injunction was granted. If that scenario is any guide for TikTok's efforts against the United States, the company itself and TikTok users will file separate cases to thwart the US bill.

The bill sets the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit as the exclusive forum for any legal challenges.