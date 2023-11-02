GAIL signs Rs 63,000-cr deal to source petrochemical feedstock from BPCL

In a separate statement, BPCL said, "this groundbreaking collaboration between BPCL and GAIL stands as a testament to their dedication to driving India's petrochemical progress. It is not only a significant milestone for both organizations but also a momentous leap forward for the nation's thriving petrochemical sector."

The agreement was signed by BPCL executive director (LPG) D V Mamadapur and GAIL executive director (marketing-retail) Kamlesh Sharma in presence of BPCL Director (Marketing) Sukhmal Jain and GAIL Director (Marketing) Sanjay Kumar.