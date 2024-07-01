Godrej Properties buys 7-acre land in Bengaluru to build housing project

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said it has acquired a 7-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a luxury housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,200 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed about the acquisition of around 7 acres of land in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru on an outright basis.

The development on this land will comprise a high-end residential project featuring premium residential apartments of various configurations.