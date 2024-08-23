Govt likely to withdraw Rs 33,500 crore tax demand from Infosys after backlash

New Delhi: India is likely to retract its demand that Infosys pay $4 billion (approx Rs 33,500) in back taxes after weeks of lobbying by the IT giant and an onslaught of criticism from the software services industry, said two government sources with direct knowledge of the plan.

Authorities last month ordered Infosys to pay the additional amount, arguing that its overseas offices should pay goods and services tax (GST) dating back to 2017.

The country's tax investigation unit followed prevailing regulations in sending out the notice to Infosys but the federal finance ministry now believes the notice is against India's broader tax principle of not taxing services exports, one of the sources said.