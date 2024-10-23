Home
GST appeals authority upholds demand notice of Rs 139 crore against Maruti Suzuki

The company had paid the tax amount before the issuance of show cause notice dated September 28, 2023, it added.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:17 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 15:17 IST
Business NewsGSTMaruti Suzuki

