Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | The Emergency Law Donald Trump used to impose tariffs

That 1977 law, known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, had been invoked by the White House to justify many of the import taxes.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 06:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 06:14 IST
Donald TrumpUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us