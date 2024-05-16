HAL posts Q4 profit climb on defence aircraft demand

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its aircraft from the country's defence ministry.

Consolidated net profit rose 52 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,309 crore ($516.2 million) for the three months ended March 31.

Capital goods and manufacturing companies have benefited throughout fiscal 2024 from the Indian government's push for higher capital expenditure. This extended into the fourth quarter.