<p>Bengaluru: IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hcl-technologies">HCL Tech</a> on Thursday announced that Volvo Cars has chosen it as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services. </p><p>With respect to this agreement, HCL Tech will cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale for Volvo Cars’ engineering ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.</p><p>“HCL Tech is investing substantially in nextgen automotive engineering,” said Pankaj Tagra, HCL Tech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe.</p>