Heathrow and JFK - favourite destinations for Indians using our airline: Etihad GM

India is one of the largest and most significant markets for Etihad worldwide. The fact that we are commemorating twenty years of operations this year underscores the immense potential this market holds. Etihad plays a vital role in facilitating travel and trade between the UAE and India. Our approach to network planning has been practical, focusing on adding new opportunities in response to growth and demand. As a result, our network has consistently grown, currently covering 10 major cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and now Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram).