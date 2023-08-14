IndiGo to upgrade in-flight meal services for all flights

Interglobe Aviation Limited-owned IndiGo is all set to serve up an upgraded in-flight menu from September 1. Confirming this, the airline’s spokesperson informed that the new meals will be launched across all its domestic and international flights. Indigo, which has largely stayed away from marketing its in-flight menu aggressively, has been offering buy-on-board ready-to-eat options like upma, poha and cup noodles and allows passengers to pre-book fresh meals. Consequently, its reliance on in-flight catering as a marketing strategy has been lukewarm compared to other airlines.