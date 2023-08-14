IndiGo to upgrade in-flight meal services for all flights

Interglobe Aviation Limited-owned IndiGo is all set to serve up an upgraded in-flight menu from September 1. Confirming this, the airline’s spokesperson informed that the new meals will be launched across all its domestic and international flights. Indigo, which has largely stayed away from marketing its in-flight menu aggressively, has been offering buy-on-board ready-to-eat options like upma, poha and cup noodles and allows passengers to pre-book fresh meals. Consequently, its reliance on in-flight catering as a marketing strategy has been lukewarm compared to other airlines.
So far, IndiGo, which dominates with a market share of close to 60 per cent, has been a success story as it set lower rates for pre-flight food bookings to incentivise customers to buy food earlier, allowing for better planning on the food catering side and avoid wastage.
The airline will add its most loved vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches (which are currently only offered if pre-booked) and some new perishable munchies to the inflight menu and the crew is currently being trained on it, another source aware of the development told DH. The airline however did not share any details about the exact additions to the menu.
This comes at a time when the airline is spreading its wings to reach more domestic and foreign shores. As travel soars and tastes evolve, in-flight food has gone well beyond insipid ready-to-eat meals
“The aim is to offer passengers more options and enhance customer experience,” the spokesperson further added.
Historically, only full-service carriers in India offered elaborate lunch and dinner menus along with welcome drinks and hot towels to even domestic economy passengers. There were also some carriers like Jet Airways popular for their complimentary sweet tamarind candies and sachets of sugar, salt and pepper alongside trays full of warm meals.
With the arrival of low-cost carriers (LCCs), Indian passengers were given the option to forgo meals as a tradeoff for cheap and punctual flights. Interestingly, the model was a success and a large majority took to it quite well.
Over the last few years, however, in-flight meals have returned to the spotlight. Indian carriers including full-service airlines like Air India and LCCs like Indigo and Akasa are refreshing their menus constantly. By studying consumer behaviour and dining trends on the ground, airlines aimed to recreate them with in-flight meals with seasonally changing menus and festive dishes.
To quote an example, upgrading the in-flight menu was among the first few things the Tata Group did for rebranding Air India. Last year, the airline introduced a new menu for domestic flights, showcasing locally sourced ingredients and regional specialties such as biryanis, curries, and masala potatoes. In April this year, the carrier introduced refreshed inflight food and beverage menus across cabins on all international flights, including vegan options with broccoli and millet steak, Thai red curry with tofu and vegetables, subz seekh kebab and medhu vada.
Vistara has proved to be the go-to carrier for passengers wanting a proper full-service experience in India. While economy passengers are offered complimentary meals, those travelling in premium economy and business class were also offered Starbucks coffee, a marketing strategy that in a big way worked for the airline.
A handful of carriers now also cater to dietary preferences by offering options that are gluten-free, diabetic-friendly and low-calorie.
Akasa Air started its own brand, Cafe Akasa, as soon as it launched operations. It offers a wide choice of meals, including healthy options such as farm-inspired, plant-based nutritious meals - exclusively curated with reputed chefs across India.
Following the trend, in August 2022, IndiGo launched 22 new food items with Indigo 6E Tiffin, which included local hits from kitchens and streets including burgers and samosas and healthier options like oatmeals and muesli.
Indian airlines are betting big on improvising food services to attract customers and experts suggest both the models - inflight premium food service and buy-on-board - are expected to successfully co-exist in the years to come.