Infosys inaugurates new development center in Nagpur

The DC, which will accommodate over 3,000 employees, is aligned with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy. Additionally, in line with Infosys’ ESG commitments and green building standards, the office follows the highest standards of occupant health as well as efficiency, and uses innovative systems to reduce consumption of natural resources like energy, water.

The campus facilitates low-energy cooling, smart building automation, efficient rainwater harvesting, and 100 per cent recycling of wastewater.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the MP from Nagpur inaugurated the DC in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Executive Vice President, Infosys, Tarang Puranik, Senior Vice President, Infosys, and Niladri Prasad Mishra, Vice President, Infosys, and other senior government officials.

"The inauguration of the new Infosys development center in Nagpur is a significant milestone for the city's growth trajectory. The center will serve as a catalyst for ecosystem development and is a testament to our vision of creating an environment for world-class IT services and solutions in the city. We are confident that Infosys’ Nagpur DC will create employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of the state's IT sector,” said Gadkari.