Infosys is now an AI-first enterprise: Nilekani

Speaking at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting on Wednesday, its chairman Nandan M Nilekani, told shareholders that the spotlight was on using an “AI-first strategy” to accelerate business value. Having already drafted 23 such AI-driven tools, the company is presently working on 225 other generative AI programmes for its clients. Infosys is also preparing for the next phase of automotive innovation in software-defined vehicles, he added.