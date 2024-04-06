Instagram generated almost 30% of Meta’s revenue in early 2022

By Kurt Wagner and Leah Nylen

Meta Platforms Inc. brought in almost 30 per cent of its revenue from Instagram in the first half of 2022, according to court filings that reveal for the first time how much money the popular photo and video service has generated.

Instagram produced $22 billion in 2020, or 26 per cent of Meta’s total sales, according to documents released in the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit to break up the company. Instagram revenue jumped to $32.4 billion in 2021, or 27 per cent of Meta’s business. The app contributed $16.5 billion in the first six months of 2022.