Israel's Tower Semiconductor ties up with Adani group for Rs 83k crore chip project in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Israel's Tower Semiconductor and Adani Group will invest 839.47 billion rupees ($10 billion) for a semiconductor project in India's western state of Maharashtra, its chief minister said in a post on X on Thursday.

India has taken steps to encourage global companies to set up their manufacturing units in the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to make the country a chipmaker for the world despite initial setbacks.

Foxconn withdrew in July last year from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta, and plans by ISMC, a venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Tower Semiconductor, to invest $3 billion in India, have been stalled.