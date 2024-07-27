ITC announces investment outlay of Rs 20,000 crore in medium term

Bengaluru: Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC unveiled an investment plan of Rs 20,000 crore over the medium term across businesses, which the company said underscored its confidence in India’s economic growth.

“Our confidence in the India story is unwavering and is reflected in the company’s investment outlay of about Rs 20,000 crore in the medium term,” said Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of the consumer goods maker, on Friday at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). However, he did not elaborate on the investment plans.

ITC, a giant in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, reported a gross revenue of Rs 69,446 crores and net profit of Rs 20,422 crores in the fiscal year 2024. Its non-cigarette segment accounted for about 65% of net revenue, as per the numbers released by the company at the AGM.