Japan-based VC firm UNLEASH Capital closes Rs 300 crore maiden fund

<p>Bengaluru: Japanese venture capital firm UNLEASH Capital Partners (UNLEASH) on Tuesday announced the final close of its first fund at Rs 300 crore, which was oversubscribed against the initial target. </p><p>The fund attracted about 35 Japanese Limited Partners (LPs). UNLEASH Capital has already announced seven investments from the fund.</p><p>Natsuki Sugai founded UNLEASH Capital Partners in collaboration with Gojo & Company. The fund will invest in innovative early-stage startups revolutionising the financial ecosystem in India.</p><p>"We have plans to make a total of 12 to 15 investments. Individual ticket sizes will range from Rs 5 to 18 crore (approximately $0.5-2 million), with UNLEASH Capital having the flexibility to lead investments or co-invest alongside like-minded investors," said Natsuki Sugai, Founder and Managing Partner at UNLEASH Capital Partners.</p><p>He added, "This fund represents a powerful bridge, channelling Japanese capital and expertise into India's most promising fintech and financial service innovators. By empowering these early-stage companies, we believe we can create scalable solutions that lead to profound and lasting financial equity for credible startups that will pave the way for disruption in India."</p><p> The VC firm said the fund's focus areas are chosen to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the financial ecosystem.</p>