Japan-based VC firm UNLEASH Capital closes Rs 300 crore maiden fund

Natsuki Sugai founded UNLEASH Capital Partners in collaboration with Gojo & Company. The fund will invest in innovative early-stage startups revolutionising the financial ecosystem in India.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:15 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 10:15 IST
