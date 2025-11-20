<p>Mangaluru: Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted the report under Section 215 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against six accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala </a>mass burial case. The report, which was filed before the Beltangady court, names complainant witness, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, T Jayanth, Vittal Gowda, and Sujatha among the accused.<br><br>The case stems from allegations surrounding the Dharmasthala mass burial, an incident that triggered widespread concern and questions over the handling of bodies and the circumstances leading to the burials. As inconsistencies surfaced and public pressure mounted, the investigation was handed over to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-sthala-sit-yet-to-get-records-of-38-unnatural-death-cases-3783439">Special Investigation Team</a>. </p><p>Over the four months, the SIT examined witness statements, digital evidence, and circumstantial material, and conducted multiple rounds of inquiry to establish the sequence of events and the role of each individual involved.</p><p>The team has also been liaising with forensic agencies for technical and scientific reports.</p>.Dharmasthala mass burials: SIT questions complainant-witness.<p><br>According to sources, the report being filed is being treated as the final report for now. However, several critical documents particularly the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports are still pending. Owing to these incomplete components, the submission is being categorised as a primary or provisional report rather than a conclusive final one.<br><br>The source confirmed that supplementary findings may be filed once the pending FSL analyses and connected documents are received.</p>