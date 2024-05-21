Mahindra Finance appoints Mahesh Rajaraman as Chief Risk Officer

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Tuesday said it has appointed Mahesh Rajaraman as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the company with effect from August 1, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra Finance said Mallika Mittal has tendered her resignation and ceased to be the CRO of the company with effect from May 17.

Mittal would be exploring opportunities externally as per her resignation letter. Her resignation would be effective from close of business hours on November 16, 2024, when she would cease to be employee of the company, it added.