Mahindra Q3 profit after tax up 34% at Rs 2,658 crore; revenue at Rs 35,299 crore

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,658 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, driven by robust sales across verticals.

The auto major had reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,984 crore for the October-December quarter of the last financial year.

Revenue increased 15 per cent to Rs 35,299 crore for the period under review, as compared to Rs 30,621 crore in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

"Our businesses have delivered a solid operating performance this quarter. Auto continues to gain market share and grew rapidly to double its profit. Farm has gained market share despite tough market conditions," M&M Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah said.