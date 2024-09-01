Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms surge Rs 1.53 lakh crore; Airtel, Infosys biggest gainers

Rallying for the ninth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77. During the day, it jumped 502.42 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03.