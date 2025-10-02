Meesho's festive sale: About 45% of customers come from tier 4+ towns

<p>Bengaluru: Ecommerce platform Meesho said its annual sale attracted nearly 45 per cent of customers from tier 4+ towns. This indicates the growth of ecommerce in small towns across the country.</p><p>Meesho concluded its annual Mega Blockbuster Sale 2025, and said shoppers spent nearly 117 million hours on its platform during the sale.</p><p>The platform saw close to 206 crore customer visits and prepaid transactions surged 57 per cent.</p><p>Festive staples such as kurtis, jewellery, lipsticks, puja decor, and kids’ ethnic wear topped shopping lists. Office supplies shot up 97 per cent YoY, sports & fitness equipment by 86 per cent, health & wellness essentials by 69 per cent, and books by 66 per cent.</p>.Maruti Suzuki sales up by 3% at 1,89,665 units in September.<p>Sellers launched about 4.6 crore new products, and 49,000 new sellers joined the platform. Overall seller participation rose 57 per cent YoY, with growth coming from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as cities such as Warangal, Chhapra, and Cuddapah, Meesho said.</p><p>The platform also said that it scaled its bandwidth to serve 52,000 active users every minute during the peak festive rush and that its AI-driven systems helped shoppers discover the most relevant products through personalised feeds.</p><p>It witnessed over 2 crore app downloads during the sale.</p><p>Recently at a webinar hosted by InGovern Research Services around 2025 Festive E-Commerce Forecast, Badri Narayanan, Fellow NITI Aayog & Founder of Infinite sum Modelling said that Meesho has carved out dominance in tier 3+ markets, capturing users drawn by affordability and accessibility.</p>