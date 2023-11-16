Merged Air India Express finds new HQ in Gurugram

AIX or Air India Express and AirAsia India collectively have over 8,000 employees (operational and non-operational), 30-35% of which are cabin crew. It is noteworthy that none of the operations staff, which includes flight crew, airport staff, etc will be affected by this move. Its Bengaluru office, where the impact is the largest, has upwards of 1,500 employees of which 550-600 are corporate roles. This is followed by Kochi and Mumbai with the least employee base.