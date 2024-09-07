MSDE partners with Swiggy to provide skilling, employment opportunities within its network

Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, "Today's partnership showcases how public private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the (logistics) sector. There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporates engaging with us."

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, "The partnership will drive transformation at two levels. It will increase the economic contribution of the retail and supply chain logistics sector while creating skilling, upskilling and reskilling opportunities for the workforce, aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister."

He further said integrating with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), under the initiative, Swiggy Skills, the Swiggy partner platform will enable its ecosystem to access skill loans, courses, credits and certifications, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and livelihood opportunities through this platform.