NCLT accepts BCCI plea to begin insolvency proceedings against Byju's: Report

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has agreed to go ahead with the BCCI's plea that sought to begin insolvency proceedings against edtech company Byju's, a report by Moneycontrol has revealed.

"The Interim Resolution Professional shall after collation of all the claim received against Think and Learn Pvt Ltd the Corporate Debtor and the determination of the financial position of the Corporate Debtor constitutes a Committee of Creditors," the NCLT order said, as per the publication.

The tribunal also reportedly denied the company's plea to refer the matter to arbitration.

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal said last month about Byju's, "Byju failed because he didn’t listen to anyone. He put himself on a pedestal and stopped listening. Don’t do that. Never do that. Don't listen to everyone but have people who can give you blunt feedback," as per news agency PTI.

More to follow...