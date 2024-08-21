NCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities, dismisses petition by minority shareholders

Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday approved the delisting application of ICICI Securities from the stock exchanges and also rejected objections filed by minority shareholders.

The NCLT in an oral order approved the Scheme of Arrangement for delisting of shares of ICICI Securities.

As per the scheme of arrangement, shareholders of ICICI Securities (ISEC) will get 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares they hold.