NCLT pushes decision on Byju’s settlement with BCCI yet again

The undertaking further revealed the source of the settlement amount is being funded by money raised by Riju, selling his shares in Think and Learn Private Limited (Byju’s parent company) between May 2015 and January 2022, which yielded him Rs 3600 crore. Of this, Rs 1050 crore was paid as income tax. The remaining Rs 2600 crore was infused back into TLPL due to its operational needs and to ensure that TLPL continues to carry on business as a growing concern, including paying salaries to its 27,000 employees. Liquidation of Riju’s personal assets in India will be used to pay the balance amount of the settlement.