Nilekani warns of technological dead ends: 'Businesses must future-proof AI'

He further said the enterprises would need both an AI foundry for experimentation and an AI factory for scaling up.

"AI architecture must facilitate an approach that combines the analytical thinking of the left brain with the intuitive approach of the right brain. The constraint of resources will require a transparent way of identifying the highest value AI use cases," he said.

Nilekani, 68, said the brooding period of the GenAI revolution is over as clarity has started to emerge from the chaos and chatter of the last 18 months.

"The initial hyperventilation of AI doomerism and the risk of human extinction by AI advances like Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has quietened down... gen AI has enormous potential for good when explored and advanced within the guardrails of responsibility.

"Many of the doomsday prophets pleading for extensive AI regulation have revealed themselves to be just protectionists who want to limit the fruits of gen AI to a few companies and investors," he said.