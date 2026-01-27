Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

No price reduction; India-EU FTA to drive tech innovation in auto sector: Mercedes-Benz India chief

Terming the Indo-EU FTA as a historic achievement for India, Iyer said the pact reiterates the "rising relevance of the Indian economy at a global stage".
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 10:09 IST
Business NewsMercedes-BenzFTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us