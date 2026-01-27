<p>New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday debunked ruling BJP's allegations that Rahul Gandhi refused to wear a north-eastern 'patka' at the President's ‘At Home’, saying that the allegations are made by people who "insult" the Constitution by making two Leaders of Opposition sit in the third row and are scared to visit the north-east.</p><p>A row had erupted on Monday after Congress objected to Leaders of Opposition Kharge (Rajya Sabha) and Rahul (Lok Sabha) not given a front row at the Republic Day parade and the BJP accusing Rahul of insulting people of the north-east by not wearing the 'patka'.</p>.Congress alleges 'protocol mess-up' as LoPs Rahul Gandhi, Kharge seated in 3rd row at Republic Day parade.<p>He said people who insult the Constitution make two Opposition leaders sit in the third row during the Republic Day celebrations.</p><p>Emphasising that he is one of the senior-most leaders in the country, he said Rahul and he hold cabinet rank but they were made to sit in the third line at the Republic Day celebrations where state ministers and children were seated. </p><p>"Not only that, we sent our secretaries to scout for seats and arranged passes through them. The government has insulted the Constitution, the Congress, the Opposition, and me. I demand an answer as to why this was done," he said.</p><p>"All the allegations by BJP are wrong. During the welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rahul-ji had worn a traditional north-eastern 'patka', whereas when we sat down to eat, he folded the patka and kept it aside. BJP is just making a needless issue out of it," Kharge told reporters.</p><p>He said Rahul launched the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the north-east, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained "even afraid" of going to Manipur. In such a situation, he said, the BJP has no right to accuse Rahul and Congress. </p><p>"I condemn this. In reality, BJP is doing this only for elections. BJP always keeps trying to defame Congress and Rahul-ji on one pretext or another," he said.</p>