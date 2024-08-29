Nvidia forecasts third-quarter revenue in line with market, shares fall

Nvidia forecast third-quarter revenue largely in line with market estimates on Wednesday, failing to impress investors who have driven a dizzying rally in its shares as they bet billions on the future of generative artificial intelligence.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell 5 per cent in extended trading. Nvidia's stock, which closed down 2 per cent, have risen more than 150 per cent so far this year.

Investors had lofty expectations from the chipmaker, following a more than seven-fold surge in Nvidia's shares over the last two years - making it one of the biggest beneficiaries of a rally in AI-linked shares.

The company's capacity to surpass estimates faces increasingly greater challenges as each success prompts Wall Street to raise their targets even higher.