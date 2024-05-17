Home
OpenAI strikes deal to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT

The deal underscores Reddit's attempt to diversify its revenue stream by making its user-generated content available for training of artificial intelligence models.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 01:45 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 01:45 IST

Comments

Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to bring the social media platform's content to popular chatbot ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday, sending Reddit's shares up 12% in extended trade.

The deal underscores Reddit's attempt to diversify its revenue stream by making its user-generated content available for training of artificial intelligence models.

OpenAI will also become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.

Earlier this year, Reddit struck a deal with Alphabet's Google that was worth about $60 million per year.

Published 17 May 2024, 01:45 IST
