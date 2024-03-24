Paytm dismisses reports of mass layoffs amid V-P Praveen Sharma's resignation as 'misleading': Report

Paytm has refuted reports suggesting a significant reduction in workforce, from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, within specific business segments, fueled amid the news of its Vice President's resignation, reports news agency ANI.

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, made an official announcement through an exchange filing on Saturday, confirming the resignation of Praveen Sharma, the Senior Vice President - Business.

Sharma formally stepped down from his position on March 23, citing a desire to explore new opportunities in his professional journey. Prior to his tenure at Paytm, Sharma amassed nine years of experience in various leadership roles at Google, where he oversaw operations in India and the APAC region.