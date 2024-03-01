Piramal Pharma eyes 15% revenue uptick propelled by CDMO biz

In the second half, we have seen mid-teens growth, and we should see a significant improvement in EBITDA. The reason we are actually doing reasonably well is that we have seen a lot of conversion of our innovative phase work to commercial. And that’s giving us, in a way, a good lift. Our focus over the last few years was on innovators…big innovators, as well as bio-techs. But, now the bio-techs funding environment, as you know, has slowed down. But we have seen, correspondingly, the innovators have also started outsourcing more. So we have seen a good uptick in business from that in our CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business. So, overall we are looking at mid teens growth at the end of the year.