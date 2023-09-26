Private sector may get Rs 60,000 crore defence contracts in 2024-2025

Private sector firms are likely to get defence contracts worth Rs 60,000 crore in the financial year 2024-2025, which will be around 22 per cent of the overall size of the industry, a private research report showed. According to a report by ICRA, defence production by private companies is estimated to register compound annual growth of around 20 per cent in the next three years to reach Rs. 34,000 crore by FY2026.