RBI appoints director on board of Bandhan Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has appointed a director on the board of Bandhan Bank, the lender said in a notification to exchanges late on Monday.

The RBI and the lender did not specify the reason for the decision.

RBI has the power to appoint directors on the board of a bank under the country's Banking Regulation Act and typically does so to increase oversight of a bank's operations.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief general manager at the RBI, will act as additional director of the bank for one year starting June 24, 2024, the bank said in its notification.