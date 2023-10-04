Reliance, Lightrock reps quit Dunzo board in fresh trouble for cash-strapped firm

Dunzo has recently been in talks to raise additional funds to the tune of $25-35 million, and Reliance along with existing backer Google were expected to be part of the fresh round. Along with fundraising efforts, the company has also embarked on a cost-cutting initiative to address its liquidity crunch, which has included shutting down at least 50% of its dark stores and multiple rounds of layoffs impacting over 400 employees, the latest of which came on September 25.