Responsibility Over Freedom: How Netflix’s culture has changed

“The key about the Netflix culture is we really try to systematically think what generates long-term excellence,” Hastings said in a video interview from his home in Santa Cruz, California. “Certainly a lot of creativity, a lot of freedom, a lot of focus on innovation, and trying to attract and develop people who are self-responsible.”

Talk to the employees who work at Netflix and the sense is that the cultural tenets have infiltrated their lives in ways they weren’t expecting. Many came in skeptical, assuming the memo itself was a public relations effort to make the company stand out. Yet some of those people now describe it as being 80% to 90% accurate.

Stone, who married months after joining Netflix in 2020, said she and her husband “use certain language now like, ‘Do you have any feedback for me?’ He would be the first to say at a cocktail party that he’s very good at receiving feedback, and he’s still working on giving feedback.”

The document is made to read as aspirational, and there is always room for improvement.

“Are we always totally direct with each other? No. Are we completely devoid of politics? No,” said Spencer Wang, the vice president of finance and investor relations, who has been with Netflix for 9 1/2 years. The company is not “perfect across all these dimensions, but I would say it is a remarkably accurate description of what we aspire to be and how we generally operate,” he said.

Reflecting on the initial presentation, Hastings admitted that “leading with freedom was attractive,” adding, “It was good bait.”

But as the company grew, the concept of freedom and responsibility, which many reduced to “FNR,” became weaponized by some employees as justification for doing whatever they desired. One year an assistant expensed $30,000, according to a company official, because there was no rule saying that it wasn’t allowed.

“We care about freedom when it generates excellence, not for its own sake,” Hastings said. “In hindsight, this is the draft I wish we had 15 years ago.”

From the beginning, Netflix was never going to be a place where most people stayed for their entire careers. Employment contracts don’t exist, and an employee, no matter the rank, can be let go at any time.

While few leave of their own accord (voluntary resignation ranged from 2.1% to 3.1% in the last two years), about 9% are asked to leave annually. That may be a relief to those who describe the pace as all-consuming and find the company’s key tenet of being “uncomfortably exciting” untenable. The company warns in the memo that the concept may cause “many people” to choose other places “that are more stable or take fewer risks.”

While some employees, including the two co-CEOs, have been with Netflix for over 15 years, many consider sticking it out for five to be a significant achievement.

Still, some find the pressure invigorating. Brandon Riegg, the vice president of nonfiction and sports, said he had often felt stifled when working at the traditional entertainment studios. He calls the culture at Netflix “a life preserver” that has allowed him to make an impact that wouldn’t have been possible at a traditional studio. Five years ago, he persuaded his bosses to release episodes of the reality show “Rhythm + Flow” in batches for the first time. That practice has been repeated with other reality programs such as “Love Is Blind” and scripted programming such as “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things.”

He said that while the strategy ran counter to what Netflix had done in the past, executives were willing to try it.

Their approach, Riegg said, was that “we hired you, and if you think this is the best thing, and you’ve farmed for dissent, and you’ve taken in all the feedback, and this is where you landed, let’s give it a shot.”