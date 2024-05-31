Reverting to work from home not solution to address sexual harassment incidents: TCS chairman

"I don't think we can go to remote working to solve this problem," Chandrasekaran, who also chairs the Tata Group, said.

He said that the company wants to increase the composition of women employees to much higher than the current 36 per cent, and is laying a special focus on increasing their share in the senior management as well.

Making it clear that the company is not in the business of creating jobs for people, he said the focus is to create careers for candidates and build a strong institution in the process.

Apart from the 6 lakh employees, the company has 30,312 contract workers as well, he said, adding that the overall attrition of employees has come down.

Chandrasekaran said the capital expenditure of the company stood at Rs 2,650 crore in FY24, and is likely to go up in the coming years as spends on critical aspects normalize after the effects of the pandemic reduce.

The spends in FY24 included Rs 1,100 crore on technologies and Rs 1,550 crore on physical infrastructure which seems to have been incurred as the company got a larger number of people back to working from offices.