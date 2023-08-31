Sagging CNN hires leader with history of upturns

Thompson, who was born in Britain and is a big fan of classical music, opera and television, has mostly stayed out of the media limelight since he left the Times. He has been working on a novel, and served on a number of boards, including that of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the genealogy company Ancestry. He has also advised the boards of Axel Springer, the German media giant that purchased Politico in 2021. He stepped down from the role at Axel Springer on Wednesday.