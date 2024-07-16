Samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in India: Official

Paris: Samsung views India as a crucial market with Noida and Bengaluru becoming one of its biggest R&D centres, and is in talks with Indian component partners to strengthen its operations, a senior official said.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh was speaking at a media roundtable here on the sidelines of Samsung Unpacked 2024.

"The Indian market is very important to Samsung. We have operated the manufacturing facility since 1996, and we also have R&D centres in India. Noida and Bengaluru R&D centres have become one of the biggest R&D centres of Samsung and MX business.

"They are busy developing flagship products as well as contributing to the development of Galaxy AI technologies," Roh said, adding that these collaborations and efforts will continue in the future.

In January this year, Roh termed India as one of Samsung's important manufacturing bases and said that the Korean electronics major will start manufacturing laptops this year at its Noida facility.