Samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in India: Official

"We are also working closely with component partners in the Indian market to strengthen infrastructure and supply chain. We have done so, and we will continue to do so going forward," Roh said.
At Samsung Unpacked 2024, the tech giant expanded its wearables portfolio with the launch of Galaxy Ring, a health and wellness wearable device powered by Galaxy AI.
It also unveiled its sixth generation foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro.
Both Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are manufactured at the Noida facility.
"The Indian market is one of the markets where the foldable range is growing exponentially, and at the centre lies Galaxy foldables.
"Particularly, making health AI possible on our new products like watches and foldables, the contribution and efforts of Indian R&D centres were immense," Roh said.
He further said that the company expects the market demand to grow this year and has high expectations around Indian customers and consumers adopting the new foldable range with the incorporation of optimised Galaxy AI.
"We will come closer to the consumers through diverse initiatives like first-hand experience programmes, game-related promotional activities, and Olympic sponsorship-related activities as well," he said.
On the monetisation of AI services, Roh said mobile AI technologies and their usage patterns are progressing at such a speed that it would be too premature to comment on how it could be monetised.
"I believe monetisation-related decisions should be and will be made based on a comprehensive review of the customer voice and customer needs, market demands, market needs, and technological trends and changes," he said.