SBI should follow SC deadline on electoral bond scheme: Bank employees' union

"The reason attributed by India's largest bank SBI is that some of the data is stored in physical form kept in sealed covers, surprising many in the digital era, especially in the banking sector, when most of the information is available with the click of a mouse," the union said in its statement signed by its secretary S Hari Rao.

It also alleged that public sector banks are being used for the interest of 'ruling forces'.

"Of late, it is observed that public sector banks and its personnel are utilised for narrow political interest of the ruling forces, like in the cases of observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra etc," the union said.