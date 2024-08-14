Snickers maker Mars to acquire Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Family-owned candy giant Mars, whose brands include M&M's and Snickers, is nearing a deal to acquire Kellanova, maker of snacks such as Cheez-It and Pringles, for nearly $30 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mars will pay $83.50 per share in an all-cash deal for Kellanova that is set to be announced on Wednesday, the source said, requesting anonymity since discussions were confidential.

Kellanova and Mars did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.