S&P retains India’s GDP growth projection at 6.5%

In the quarter ended June 2025, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 7.8%, as per the latest official data. This was sharply higher than all estimates including the RBI’s projection of 6.5%.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 22:44 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 22:44 IST
